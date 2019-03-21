Ceda Conference 2019-AI Preparing For An Automated Future

The speaker line-up for the ceda Conference 2019 is almost complete with the addition of German entrepreneur Victoria Albrecht.

Victoria is founder and CEO of Springbok AI, a data science consultancy that’s worked with enterprises including Airbus, Coca Cola and Barclays. Prior to this, she worked at yfood as Creative Director, managing over 100 conferences and consulting projects with companies like Mars, the Jamie Oliver Group, Tesco and Tyson Foods. At 24, Victoria joined the Silicon Valley-backed leading Conversational AI start-up “Rasa” as the 5th employee. In 2017, she founded Springbok AI, a leading boutique Artificial Intelligence consultancy. Her team of 40 world-class academic talent applies cutting-edge research to deliver intelligent automation and insight software to global businesses like Henkel and Hogan Lovells.

At the Conference Business Day, Victoria will be talking on AI: preparing for an automated future.

ceda’s Adam Mason is delighted with Victoria’s appearance. He said, “We always try to create a real blend of insights at the ceda Conference and Victoria’s presentation will no doubt be eye-opening and maybe even a little scary for some! This topic will impact everyone, both personally and professionally, now and in the future and it will therefore be hugely valuable for everyone in the audience.”

Hospitality Action has also been confirmed as the Chair-nominated charity for this year’s ceda Conference.

Behind the smiles and slick service, hospitality workers can fall upon hard times just like anybody else. Ours is a stressful industry, with long hours, high pressure environments and physically demanding work.

Injuries, mental health problems and addiction are sadly a feature of modern life in the hospitality trade. That’s where Hospitality Action steps in. They work to provide hospitality workers with financial, physical and psychological support to help them overcome adversity and get back to work as quickly as possible. They help individuals and their families stay afloat with grants to cover anything from rent payments to school uniform for their children. And for those who sadly can’t return to the industry they love, they provide ongoing support to transition them to the next stage of their lives.

For older people who have retired from the industry they provide grants to help with heating bills, home conversions or even funeral costs for loved ones. Just as importantly, they provide a lifeline to prevent loneliness and isolation and their ‘Golden Friends’ enjoy regular contact and local events to help them stay active and connected to their community.

ceda’s in-coming Chair, Derek Maher, explains the decision behind choosing Hospitality Action as this year’s nominated charity, “I’m very enthusiastic about supporting Hospitality Action this year as they are perfectly aligned with the ethics of ceda. Additionally, I have also started training for the “Le Tour de Cuisine” on 10th June which is a 100-mile cycle ride in the Cotswolds organised by Hospitality Action.”

To find out more about the work of Hospitality Action and the difference they make visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk.