Celebrate at the Source Trade Show in June!

The Source trade show will be one of the first trade shows for a year – and help stimulate South West trade.

The Source trade show has taken place in Westpoint, Exeter annually for more than 10 years, and will be one of the first trade shows for food and drink in 2021, when it takes place on Wednesday 8th & Thursday 9th June. Attracting buyers from retail, hospitality, and catering, it showcases the best the South West region has to offer, from artisan food & drink to essential goods and services.

Although not open to the public, this trade show provides an important stimulus for the South West food and drink trade – offering buyers the chance to come and meet suppliers face to face for the first time in more than a year.

After all the doom and gloom over the last many months, isn’t it nice to have something to celebrate?

Hale Events, organisers of the Source trade show, have cause for celebration too.This year both Hale Events and show partner Taste of the West will have been trading for 30 years.They are also celebrating 15 years of collaborating together on the Source trade show, which first emerged as Select Food & Drink in 2006! The show has gone from strength to strength since then, bringing the best of the South West to buyers from hospitality, catering and retail.