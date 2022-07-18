Celebrating 30 Years Servicing the UK Pump Market!

Share Tweet Share Email

This month sees Pump Technology reach its 30-year milestone delivering the best commercial and industrial pumps, and custom builds all backed by an experienced inhouse technical and support team.

After working in the pump industry for many years, Jeremy Brownlee established Pump Technology Ltd. in 1992 in response to the un-serviced demand for commercial systems to pump wastewater or sewage.

The company quickly expanded to offer a comprehensive range of pump systems, in particular a pumping station range of products. To maintain the quality and supply of these tanks sister company Pegasus Pumps was established, who now produce tanks from 300mm3 to chambers 2.1m diameter and 5m plus deep.

In 2005 Pump Technology Ltd. was authorized by Jung Pumpen GmbH as a main distributor, they are now the largest supplier of products such as Compli, Hebefix, WC Fix Plus … in the UK.

The group of companies expanded further in 2014 when LeeSan, market leaders for marine sanitation, toilets and pump-out stations was acquired.

Over the years the Group has gathered a team of dedicated, experienced professionals who pride themselves on attention to detail, as well as expanding their range of home grown products, which now include the DrainMajor series, the FlushMaster Toilet Pump and more recently the DrainMinor C Combi Oven Pump and DrainMinor S Shower Waste Pump

The company’s success is built on high quality products, comprehensive knowledge, competitive prices and sound advice coupled with unique service and technical support.

Jon Barker, Pump Technology Managing Director Comments;

“I congratulate everyone on this 30-year achievement, from our staff, suppliers, and customers. I’m very proud of everything that we have accomplished during this time and look forward to another 30-year milestone!”

“We are pump people who supply the pumps you need when you need them. Our philosophy that has held true for 30 years is simple”.

• SPEED of RESPONSE: Present us with your problem and, working with you, we will present you with the most economical solution on the market providing optimum performance and lowest ownership costs.

• SERVICE is KING: We pride ourselves on attention to detail. Your need is individual; therefore, every solution is custom built with the advice on product selection and installation that you require



• STOCK: “I NEED IT NOW” is the industry standard request. We respond by stocking pumps from MOST MAJOR MANUFACTURERS such as Jung Pumpen, Saniflo Whale and many others in our extensive warehouse so we can fulfil YOUR NEEDS and keep YOUR project ON TIME and ON BUDGET.



• SUPPORT: How often have you bought something only to be left with no support. That’s NOT the Pump Technology way! Our comprehensive knowledge coupled with our unique service and technical support ensures COMPLETE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION.

• NATIONWIDE: All of our products are supported by a nationwide service coordinated by Pump Technology Services Ltd.

About Pump Technology

We are a leading UK distributor of wastewater, water and sewage pump systems. Our extensive range of wastewater and sewage pumps, systems & stations (Floor or below ground) is renowned in the industry. Specifiers, house developers, contractors, merchants, retailers, commercial kitchen operators, all rely on Pump Technology to deliver the right specified products the first time to keep projects on track and to budget.