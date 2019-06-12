Celebrating The Unsung Heroes Of The Kitchen

National KP day seeks to raise awareness of kitchen porters and Winterhalter raises money for good causes

22nd June is National KP Day. This is an opportunity for the hard-working kitchen brigade to have a bit of fun while raising cash for a great cause.

If you have fantastic kitchen porters that you want to celebrate, simply share a picture of them on Twitter with the hashtag #kpday. For every picture received, Winterhalter will donate £1 to Hospitality Action, up to a maximum of £1000.

Hospitality Action is a charity aimed at supporting anyone who works, or has worked, in the UK’s hospitality industry who find themselves in crisis. They provide emergency grants for those in need, support for retired workers and education for catering students at the start of their career.

“We’ve raised a lot of money for great causes in the past,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “And we’ve had some great photos too, it’s always very heartening how eager the industry is to celebrate the work kitchen porters do. We’re hoping to be able to raise lots of money for Hospitality Action. It’s a great cause, so put the date in your diary and get ready to join in the celebrations this year!”

National KP Day is part of Winterhalter’s annual quest to find the KP of the year. You can submit your nomination at www.kpoftheyear.com. The deadline is 9th august 2019.

For more information on Hospitality Action visit http://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk