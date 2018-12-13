Celebration Time! Local Ipswich Pub Welcomes Experienced New Licensees With A Launch Night

Located in the historic town of Ipswich, popular local pub the Inkerman is celebrating the arrival of new licensees, Alison James and her son Steven. Both Alison and Steven have a wealth of experience having worked in pubs for many years, following in the footsteps of Alison’s parents who were also publicans.

Alison and Steven joined the Inkerman in April 2018, working with pub company Admiral Taverns on an initial temporary agreement. They have brought a new lease of life to this beloved local, developing a great vision for the pub’s future and is now celebrating a new five-year partnership agreement.

Under Alison’s guidance and with the initial and continued support and guidance from their Business Development Manager Jean-Paul Russek the Inkerman has developed a wide and varied drinks menu with high-quality wines, real-ales, beers and ciders such as Wychwood Hobgoblin, Birra Moretti and Magners Dark Fruits. There is also a unique range of spirits available including Kraken spiced rum, Martin Miller and Bloom gins, Glenfiddich 15yr scotch and Jameson Crested Irish whiskey to name a few.

Supported by a £10,000 investment from Admiral Taverns, Alison will launch the Inkerman’s tempting new food offer in January 2019. The menu will feature a great range of pub classics and introducing South African bread bowls, also great Sunday roasts, Friday fish specials and Steak, Curry and Italian menu nights.

Keen to promote the pub’s community heritage Alison and Steven plan to regularly host events, including transforming the barn into another eating and drinking area and will be ideal for private functions. The Inkerman is home to no less than two pool teams and a darts team. Has Sky sports and three screens so have no problem showing different sports at the same time. They are planning to launch weekly coffee mornings for the locals and older residents, many of whom live nearby and are keen to engage with the community on a more frequent basis and hold fundraising events for local charities.

To celebrate the signing of the new tenancy agreement and the new licensees, the team at the Inkerman will be having a launch evening on Saturday, the 22nd December to thank existing regular customers for their support and to welcome new with prosecco and nibbles and a set of Acoustic guitar and song performed by one of the Inkerman’s lovely locals.

Commenting on the Inkerman, licensees Alison and Steven James said: “Since joining in April, we have worked incredibly hard to rebuild the Inkerman’s reputation as a friendly and welcoming community pub. We’re very excited to start the food and progress with our plans for the barn and events which will hopefully encourage even more customers to visit and see for themselves what a truly great pub the Inkerman is.”

Commenting on the Inkerman, Business Development Manager Jean-Paul Russek said: “I’m incredibly proud of the progress Alison and Steven have made since joining the Inkerman and I’m over the moon that they will be staying at the pub to build its long-term future. They have a great vision for this popular community local and its lovely to see them bringing this pub back to life and turning it into a space that the community feel proud of again. The widening food and drink menu is already attracting new customers and I wish them the very best for the future.”