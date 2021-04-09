Cellartech Solutions Ltd have been supplying the independent pubs clubs and restaurants of the Midlands region since 2010.
We are a dedicated one stop shop for all bar and cellar needs, including cellar cooling systems and drinks dispense set ups.
With the current lockdown coming to an end it is vital that your drinks dispense equipment is clean and sanitised and ready to serve your waiting customers.
Cellartech Solutions can offer a one-off Deep Line Clean and Cellar Services to help with this.
Please contact our office on (01572) 739364 or email office@sallytechsolutions.com.