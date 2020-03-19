Central Foods on Covid-19

During this unprecedented current situation, we would like to share with you the things we are doing to protect our team, customers, suppliers, logistics partners and communities at large.

We are making decisions and acting quickly, as and when new facts become available. We are obviously following all official directives and advice. Until we are told otherwise, we intend to keep our office open and maintain business as usual, as best we can.

Reed Boardall, our logistics partner is adhering to the strict sanitory preparation and delivery guidelines set by the WHO and NHS.

Our office and sales teams are continuing to work hard to try to maintain our usual service levels. We may not always get it right but are trying our best in these trying times and would like to thank you in advance for bearing with us.

In this context, we believe doing everything to preserve the jobs, morale and future of our CFG colleagues, as well as the thousands of employees of our customers, suppliers and logistics partners, is both a priority and a duty.

This situation offers us the opportunity to remember we would not exist without you and all the people who produce and deliver our product range for you. We are grateful for your support and also our team’s, the people who remain the driving force of our business.

Please maintain an open dialogue between yourselves and us – either via your CFG account manager or your usual CFG office contact – so that, together, we can get through these worst of times to the better ones that will come.

Stay safe and well, and thank you for your continued patience and understanding during this time.