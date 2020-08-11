, CFG Capabilities Inspire Customer Confidence

Thousands of pubs, bars and restaurants up and down the UK have safely reopened thanks to the quick think- ing and supply chain capabilities of the Contract Furniture Group (CFG).As the pandemic spread and lock down forced many to down tools, the team at CFG sprang into action to design, source and manufacture the range of PPE screens, sanitiser stations and safety signage it knew would be needed to get the hospitality sector back in business.

The first few weeks of lockdown subsequently felt out of step with the rest of the country for the UK’s leading supplier of contract furniture, as CFG managing director Richard Bellamy confirms:“As most of the nation’s businesses effectively prepared to go into hibernation, we were frantically working to create products we knew would be essential to get this sector trading again.While others were forced to wind down at work, we were winding up the product development and production activity for our social and sneeze screens.We quickly added sanitiser stations, masks, signage and various other essentials to the range, so remained in full flow. It turned out to be a good thing we moved so quickly as demand soon outstripped supply and at times it was a real challenge to keep up with orders.