Chadds Foodsmiths is a Cornish family run food service wholesaler distributing all your catering requirements. We offer an extensive range of food categories from frozen, ice cream, dairy, meats, fruit and vegetables to grocery, drinks, non foods and janitorial supplies, ‘the one stop shop for caterers’.

Our range will appeal to all those who have a passion for great food and a great service. From the big brand products to working with local artisan suppliers we have something for everyone. Our range includes local favourites such as Cornish Gouda and Whalesbrough farm cheeses, Deli Farm Charcuterie, Hogs Bottom and Kellys Ice cream as well as international brands such as Sosa, McCain and Panesco.

From our depots in Bude and Saltash we can offer a frequent friendly reliable delivery service, throughout Devon and Cornwall in our temperature controlled vehicles.

Chadds Foodsmiths are members of the Sterling Supergroup, this allows us to benefit from the group purchasing power when negotiating deals with suppliers; we can then pass these savings on to our customers.

Our ordering App is launching in March call telesales on 01288 353964