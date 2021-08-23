Chairs with Classic Italian Style

When choosing chairs for your café or restaurant’s dining space, comfort is a key factor in ensuring your customers will return again and again to enjoy a meal. Not only that, the chairs you opt for must also stand up to the day-to-day demands made on them while looking stylish and providing great value for money.
When it comes to ticking these boxes,Trent Furniture’s recently revamped Italia Bistro Chair is as popular as pizza among the customers who opt for it.A timelessly stylish ladderback design and choice of walnut or dark oak finish, means this chair is as equally at home in a traditional pub dining room as the
newest Italian restaurant in town. Not only that, it’s available in a wide choice of upholstery, including your own fabric if only a bespoke look will do.
Alternatively, the Milan Crossback Chair is a great option, with the same great specifications and an understated, stylish look. Both these solid beechwood chairs pair perfectly with a wide variety of tables including shaker and cast-iron styles.
To find out more about these versatile, environmentally friendly and fire-retardant crib 5 chairs, available from just £35.90, please visit www.trentfurniture.co.uk or call 0116 2864 911.