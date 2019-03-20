Chantenay Carrot, Bulgar Wheat and Chickpea Spicy Salad

This fantastic salad is full of fresh ingredients and interesting flavours. Colourful and fragrant, its a bowlful of summer whatever the weather

Serves: 8

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

You’ll need:

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp caraway seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 pinch sea salt

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

500g Chantenay carrot, washed

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 small garlic clove, crushed

Salt and pepper

200g bulgar wheat

100 g salad leaves

150g cooked chickpeas

A handful of black olives, stoned and

sliced

A handful of parsley, roughly chopped

A small handful of hazelnuts, roughly chopped

1 red apple, cored and sliced

What to do:

Heat the oven to 200º C.

To make the spice mix. Heat up a small pan and toast the coriander, caraway and cumin seeds until they are fragrant, shaking the pan frequently. Grind in a pestle and mortar with sea salt then add the maple syrup and olive oil.

Tip the carrots onto a baking tray and pour the spice mixture over them. Give them a shake around to coat them.

Bake the carrots for about 30 min, mixing them halfway through.

To make the dressing. Mix the olive oil, pomegranate molasses, garlic and seasoning together in a small bowl and set aside.

Cook the bulgar wheat according to the instructions on the packet and let it cool down

Assemble the cooled bulgar wheat, salad leaves and chickpeas in a bowl and top with roasted carrots and olives. Add parsley, chopped hazelnuts and apple slices and pour the dressing over.

Recipe courtesy of www.chantenay.co.uk