Chef Michel Roux Jr. To Champion South London Teenagers At Youth Cooking Competition

On Thursday 16th May, Michel Roux Jr. will attend an exciting cooking competition and fundraising dinner at The Treehouse in Clapham in support of young people from South London at risk of social exclusion and youth violence.

Organised by Lambeth-based youth charity BIGKID Foundation in partnership with independent South London pub group Livelyhood, the master chef-inspired cook off will see some of the charity’s young people work alongside Livelyhood’s Executive Chef Nick Carter to prepare a three-course meal for diners to enjoy and judge based on taste and presentation.

The evening will raise money for the work of BIGKID Foundation, who deliver Community Engagement, Mentoring and Leadership programmes to young people aged 11-25 in Lambeth, to help them find, develop and act on their own potential. The young chefs will receive culinary advice from Michel Roux Jr. himself alongside Nick Carter and there will also be a raffle and auction, with all proceeds going to the charity.

This is the second year that BIGKID Foundation and The Treehouse (located above The Clapham North pub) have hosted their very own Cook Off competition. Michel Roux Jr. – a South London resident himself – shares with the charity a love for the area, and a passion for championing its young people.

Michel Roux Jr. said: “I am delighted to be joining the BIGKID Foundation’s wonderful event for a second year in a row. It’s always great fun, and most importantly, raises money for an incredibly worthy cause. As a South Londoner myself, I think it’s so important to help our local young people to achieve their fullest potential, and the work that BIGKID Foundation does is instrumental.”

The BIGKID Cook Off will be held from 6.30pm on 16th May. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost £35 and include a three-course meal and a drink on arrival. To purchase tickets visit https://www.goldengiving.com/event/bigkidmasterchef2019