Chef’s Special Crispy Coated – For A Crunchier Crunch

Potato grower and manufacturer Farm Frites has launched Chef’s Special Crispy Coated – a range to satisfy the demand for crispy, coated, tasty fries with greater heat retention.

As part of the Farm Frites Chef’s Special concept, offering market driven solutions for operators, the Crispy Coated range has been developed to help operators serve consistently crispy fries that stay hotter, longer. The range is available in a range of cut sizes and also premium length – all with the perfect crunch. Chef’s Special Crispy coated also features a 10mm skin on for more rustic menus or for more variety with a classic cut size.

The Chef’s Special EXTRA product offers the same benefits with even extra crunch from a visible coating.

Chef’s Special Crispy coated has a gluten free coating which creates the perfect crunch while supporting menus with special dietary requirements.

The range is pre-fried in 100 percent sunflower oil.

The range has been developed following a multi-million Euro factory investment by Farm Frites to install a state of the art production line using the newest technology and incorporating some innovation solutions to product quality and consistency as well as featuring sustainability led processes to reduce the impact of the operation on the environment.

Local testing has shown that Farm Frites Chef’s Special Crispy coated performing better in crispiness & heat retention against market competitors*

The range is well suited to casual, fast casual and take-away menus as well as being ideal for delivery where products need to stay tasting their best longer.

We invite operators to ‘Let Their Bite Decide’ and contact us to sample Chef’s Special Crispy Coated for themselves.

*Local Market testing with suppliers carried out with comparable product.

For further information about the Chef’s Special Crispy coated range, contact Farm Frites UK & Ireland on 01452 415845, visit our new UK website www.farmfrites.co.uk