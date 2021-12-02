Choose the Classically Chic Curves of Bentwood Chairs

The technique of bending wood using steam to create the elegant curves of bentwood chairs was invented in 1850s Vienna by cabinet maker Michael Thonet and has been synonymous with timeless European café style ever since.

This style of chair's enduring success in hospitality settings owes as much to its practicality and durability as it does its good looks. As the wood is bent rather than joined, there are fewer joints that will need future maintenance.