Choose the Classically Chic Curves of Bentwood Chairs

The technique of bending wood using steam to create the elegant curves of bentwood chairs was invented in 1850s Vienna by cabinet maker Michael Thonet and has been synonymous with timeless European café style ever since.
This style of chair’s enduring success in hospitality settings owes as much to its practicality and durability as it does its good looks. As the wood is bent rather than joined, there are fewer joints that will need future maintenance.Trent Furniture supply small and tall Bentwood Stools, an elegant Loopback Side Chair and a Fanback Armchair and side chair available in small and tall options.
All these chairs are available in a choice of light oak, dark oak and walnut with the option to upholster the seat, although the chairs’ curved lines are designed for comfort even without padding.Whichever finish you choose, this chair is equally at home in a pub, bar, restaurant or café setting.
Trent Furniture’s Bentwood Table is the perfect partner for bentwood chairs, however, this attractive yet unassuming style of chair works with many table styles. For more information on Trent’s fantastic range of bentwood chairs, please visit www.trentfurniture.co.uk or call 0116 2864 911.