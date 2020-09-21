Christmas, But Not As You Know It

Foodservice supplier Bidfood, have launched its 2020 festive range, whilst also exploring consumers’ feelings around how they envisage their Christmas looking this year, through a recent Bidfood survey.

According to the findings, this year we can expect a ‘traditional Christmas with caution’, involving socially distanced small gatherings, single serve food or personal buffet platters, as well as celebrating truly British traditions.

SUPPORTING LOCAL AND CELE- BRATING BRITISH

One of the consumer behaviours that has come out of the pandemic has been the rise in desire to ‘support local’–from supporting local producers and businesses, to spending on UK experiences and British getaways.Whether it is due to the consumer’s desire to support the UK economy, or lockdown reducing international business and travel, people are really focusing on celebrating Britain and what it has to offer.

Just over a quarter (26%) of consumers are looking forward to a Christmas meal that upholds true British tradition with all the trimmings – whether they dine in or venture out.The research illustrates that really, this isn’t a year