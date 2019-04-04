City Hoteliers Dig Deep For Children’s Hospice South West

Bristol Hoteliers Association has presented a £5,000 cheque to Children’s Hospice South West to help the charity provide residential hospice care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The money was raised by hoteliers and guests at the Night of the Stars celebration evening held in Bristol in February.

The cheque was handed over by Nadine Rees, General Manager of Doubletree Bristol North and chair of the Bristol Hoteliers Association to Amanda Gallagher, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser with CHSW.

Amanda Gallagher said: “This kind donation will help to ensure the hospices are there whenever families need the service.

“Charlton Farm is Bristol’s local children’s hospice and supports more than 230 families and a growing number of bereaved families. The charity receives around 14 per cent of their funding from the Government so rely heavily on voluntary donations such as this.”

The Bristol Hoteliers Association represents 34 hotels in the city.

Nadine Rees said: “The donation to CHSW is part of a wider programme in which our member hotels reach out to their communities and establish collaborative relationships.

“This ranges from 15 team members from three of our hotels cycling from Amsterdam to Bristol in four days raising £20,000 for PROPS, to hotel teams offering their time in the community on project work to helping and supporting Charity Balls in our hotels on a very regular basis.

“With 34 hotels in our association, the list is very long and it’s great for our teams to be able to give something back to the local area.”