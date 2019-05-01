Cityglen To Open Pub In Gipsy Hill This May

LATEST NEWS
The south-east London based, Cityglen Pub Company, is set to open its sixth pub, The Great Southern, this May in Gipsy Hill, South East London. Named after a steam train and next door the station, the site, formerly the Gipsy Tavern pub is being extensively renovated with an investment of £400,000.

The 1,800 square ft, 100-cover pub is being designed by Graham Jones of Greenline Designs. Interiors take on a sustainability theme using upcycled and recycled furniture and floor tiles. Local memorabilia will feature throughout the pub with historic pictures of the area. A 60-cover large, south-facing garden to the rear will showcase striking street art on the walls.

Live music will be an integral part of the pub with live bands and DJs, whilst Sundays will see bottomless Frizzante and Mondays quiz nights.

Don O’Rourke, CEO for Cityglen comments: “Launching a new pub in South East London’s budding area, Gipsy Hill, is an exciting and fantastic opportunity. With our trendy but tasteful décor and classic pub menu, we want The Great Southern to be a hub and meeting place for the local community.”

