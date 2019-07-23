CK Direct ReCirc™ is Meeting Industry Demand For Less Retrofitted Equipment In Commercial Kitchens

The demand for recirculation units is a growing trend, as more unusual and restricted spaces are being optimised by catering business owners. Recirculating will allow such kitchen professionals to take advantage of existing spaces without the high cost and practical implications that would apply to retrofitting permanent equipment like exhaust hood fans and ductwork, which filter airborne grease and smoke out into the atmosphere.

CK Direct’s series of Recirc™ units are self-contained kitchen ventilation systems with environmental design considerations that also eliminate major risks to the kitchen, such as ductwork fire hazards.

Multiple stages of inventive filtration within the units remove grease, particulate, smoke and odour before re-introducing clean air to the kitchen – Therefore the units need no direct duct connection to the atmosphere.

Each Recirc™ unit’s advanced technology and air purification system will make them appropriate for any commercial kitchen application and they’re compact enough for tight openings and kitchens that have been fitted in the most unusual spaces.

With 4 stages of filtration and the added value of fitted Frank Cascade™ high efficiency grease filters to the extract hood, CK Direct Recirc™ will ensure that a clean, fire safe and environmentally-friendly appliance is installed and that it ticks all of the health and safety standard boxes.

In order to offer a greater choice of electrical cooking equipment, CK Direct ReCirc™ units are available in 8 standard sizes but units are also available within bespoke size requirements, including Island Canopies. The importance of having the capacity and capability for bespoke manufactured units for size-specific requirements is crucial in being able to offer that flexibility the modern kitchen often needs.

The four stages of filtration for the standard CK Direct Recirc™ and Recirc™ ECO units start with a high-efficiency baffle-type grease filter unit mounted in front of the second set of filters. It then goes through a G4 pleated panel filter, HEPA filter and finally a Carbon Filter, effectively removing grease, particulate, smoke and odour in a safe manner.

CK Direct not only design and manufacture commercial kitchen equipment but they also consult on best-use of kitchen spaces, specify the equipment that will get your kitchen running efficiently and safely, whilst also saving you money with its innovations, such as the newly launched Recirc™ series.

