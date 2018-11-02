Clamato Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Clamato tomato juice (the tastiest tomato juice)

• 1/2 lemon

• 1/2 lime

• 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon Tabasco

• 1 tablespoon horseradish

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon caraway seed (ground)

• 1/2 tablespoon oregano

• 1/2 tablespoon celery seed (ground)

• sea salt

• ground black pepper

• ice

• 8 ounces vodka (optional)

Instructions:

Servings: Makes about 4 drinks

In a large pitcher, whisk all ingredients except the ice and vodka (if using) together to combine. For more flavour, make the mix a few hours before serving, and chill, allowing the flavours to meld.

Fill glasses about half way with ice. If mixing with vodka, pour 2 ounces into the glass, then fill with 6 to 8 ounces of the bloody Mary mix. Garnish with a celery stick and lime wedge, and serve with a mix of olives, pickled veggies, cheese, tomatoes and salami.