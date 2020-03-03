Clean Ice – The Ice Machine Cleaning Professionals

Ice is found in many aspects of the food-service industry. However, as ice is not generally the main focus, many in the food industry forget that it must be treated in line with food hygiene standards. Ice machine cleaning unfortunately falls into the category of one of those jobs that are put on the ‘to do’ list which can result in potentially harmful bacterial exposure to customers and staff.

By using Clean Ice you can feel safe in the knowledge that ice that comes into contact with the products you serve, will meet with the high standards set by food safety authorities. Our primary authority partnership with Cornwall County Council, assists us in ensuring we constantly update our service to keep in line with industry changes.

All our technicians are trained in both the classroom and on site. Their processes, equipment and chemicals have all been fully ratified to ensure a professional clean. Clean Ice uses Hygiena’s™ SystemSURE Plus, the world’s best-selling ATP Sanitation Monitoring System, to carry out all hygiene testing.

