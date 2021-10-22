Clean Water, Grease Control, Safe Establishment

Share Tweet Share Email

As the catering industry moves to a new normal, with patrons eagerly returning to holidaying and eating out, it is essential to focus on an establishment’s overall health and compliance. In addition to meticulous food and general hygiene, this means ensuring clean, safe, water and air.

Your water system must have an up-to-date Legionella Risk Assessment and comply with L8, the code of practice issued by the HSE. This may mean undertaking remedial work, as well as routine water tank cleaning, water testing and monitoring.

As the demand for cooked meals has risen, so, inevitably, will the accumulation of grease deposits within your kitchen extraction system. This grease must be removed at regular intervals by expert technicians, as stipulated in the tables in TR19® Grease, which is issued by BESA. Failing to remove this grease layer allows a potential fire risk to accumulate, and could constitute negligence, for which there can be serious legal consequences. In a case of fire, a non-compliant extract system could result in your insurance company refusing to pay out.

Indoor air quality should also be safeguarded by regular cleaning of the ventilation system in accordance with TR19®. If your ventilation system is fitted with fire dampers, these should also be drop tested annually in accordance with BS:9999.

