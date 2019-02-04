Clear-flow Ltd – Stand G39

Clear-flow Ltd is a family run drainage company. We specialise in commercial work and currently hold a framework contract with the local water authority. Our activities include liquid waste disposal, Tankering, drain clearance, confined space cleans, tank cleans, CCTV surveys and Sewer rehabilitation.

We operate in all areas of the South West and offer value for money.

Our fleet of 65 modern vehicles and 76 experienced staff gives us an unrivalled capability. We are pleased to advise that we are accredited for ISO 9001, 14001 and 18001, Constructionline, SafeContractor SSIP, and Chas. We also offer a portal to assist you in proving compliance for your liquid waste disposal.

We routinely offer a 24/7 emergency response and with vehicles spread across the whole area we aim to be on site very promptly.

Visit our stand, website (www.clearflowltd.com) or give us a call on 01626 824022 to find out more.