Clearing the Confusion This Christmas

With the most wonderful time of the year fast approaching, it’s safe to say that last Christmas left a lot of us with a resting Grinch face. However, this year, with call for greater optimism, the ghosts of Christmas past will hopefully not be returning.

Whilst some of us may recoil in horror at seasonal goods being displayed long before we have even had the chance to carve our pumpkins, but by planning ahead this year you could benefit greatly. A recent survey conducted by eBay Ads UK found that 2,000 UK consumers start to think about Christmas shopping before the end of August 1.

With this in mind, we want to clear some confusion so moving forward, you can be appropriately licensed and understand the difference between an entertainment licence and

a music licence this Christmas.