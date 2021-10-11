Clearing the Confusion This Christmas

With the most wonderful time of the year fast approaching, it’s safe to say that last Christmas left a lot of us with a resting Grinch face. However, this year, with call for greater optimism, the ghosts of Christmas past will hopefully not be returning.
Whilst some of us may recoil in horror at seasonal goods being displayed long before we have even had the chance to carve our pumpkins, but by planning ahead this year you could benefit greatly. A recent survey conducted by eBay Ads UK found that 2,000 UK consumers start to think about Christmas shopping before the end of August 1.
With this in mind, we want to clear some confusion so moving forward, you can be appropriately licensed and understand the difference between an entertainment licence and
a music licence this Christmas.
So, first things first… do you need TheMusicLicence to play music in your venue even if you have an entertainment licence that allows you to play music? In short, yes you do and here is why.
An entertainment licence is issued by your local authority. It gives you permission to provide entertainment on your premises. It may be subject to certain conditions such as time restrictions or number of people attending.
If you’re going to introduce music this Christmas, or if you are already using music in your business, you’ll usually need a music licence.TheMusicLicence is issued by PPL PRS.TheMusicLicence gives you permission to play music which is subject to The Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. Consequently, this means that you don’t have to spend your time and energy contacting potentially hundreds of thousands of rights-holders – those people who create music – to get permission to play or perform their music in your business.
