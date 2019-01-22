Clearwater Makes World’s Quickest On-Site Legionella Test Kit Available for Purchase

Clearwater Technology Ltd, the nationwide provider of water, air and hygiene management has launched an online store selling HC Rapid25, an on-site Legionella testing device that detects Legionella in just 25 minutes instead of the current period which is typically 10-12 days.

Since the launch of HC Rapid25 in November 2018, Clearwater’s own engineers have used the testing kit in all regular water tank inspections and Legionella risk assessments carried out for customers across a diverse range of sectors. Based on the success of the kit, Clearwater has now decided to make HC Rapid25 available to businesses that undertake their own Legionella risk assessments as well as other third party businesses that carry out Legionella testing as a service.

HC Rapid25 has enabled the detection of Legionella in water systems quickly on site for the first time. The kit significantly reduces the time it takes to respond to a Legionella outbreak and enables immediate action to control the risk. The simple swab-test kit and has been validated for use in hot and cold water systems, cooling towers, decorative fountains, hot tubs, pools, sinks, showers, water heaters, fire suppression, ice machines, hot water storage, misters, sprinklers, air washers and humidifiers.

Compliance is a major pain point for any business operating a water system that is susceptible to Legionella contamination. Testing with HC Rapid25 will help businesses to manage that responsibility and increase the ease of governing compliance with official regulations and codes of practice including ACoP L8, ACoP HSG 274 and HTM 04-01.

Clearwater is the sole distributor of HC Rapid25 and the product is highly suited to businesses that have their own competent personnel managing water quality in remote locations or across multiple sites, including retail and hospitality chains, healthcare organisations and care home groups where people are more vulnerable to the risk of Legionella.

HC Rapid25 can be ordered directly from Clearwater’s online store with next-day shipping across the UK. The kit is supplied in packs of 10 including simple instructions that any competent user can follow.

