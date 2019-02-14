Coffer Peach Business Tracker Reaches Milestone Of 50 Industry Partners

CGA‘s Coffer Peach Business Tracker has strengthened its position as the definitive sales barometer for the UK’s leading managed pub, bar and restaurant groups with the addition of its 50th partner.

The Tracker was launched in 2009 with the participation of just a dozen major pub and restaurant groups. With the addition of the 50th participating company to its data pool, it now boasts coverage of over 8,500 sites with combined annual sales of £9.54bn – or 47% of the sector.

Last year the Tracker expanded its reach by adding 11 partners—a mix of small to large operators—to its cohort, including Bermondsey Pub Company, Bill’s, Coaching Inns Group, McMullen & Sons, Mowgli, Polpo, Punch Taverns, Revolution Bars Group and Rileys Sports Bar. The managed division of Punch Taverns, one of the country’s biggest pub companies, is the 50th member.

The Tracker, which is produced by CGA in association with RSM and The Coffer Group, is established as the market’s definitive performance yardstick, quoted widely in results presentations and analysts’ reports. As Peter Marks, chief executive of the Deltic Group, the leading late night entertainment and bar operator, said: “The Coffer Peach Business Tracker gives us a real indication on what is happening in the wider market to enable a rounded judgement on our own performance. Only by comparing information with our peers do we know how we are truly doing.”

In 2019, CGA plans to further enhance the Tracker and make it even more representative of the market by adding a wider range of managed pubs, bars and restaurant groups to the cohort. Headline Tracker results are published to the wider market and media every month, although participants benefit from receiving weekly sales reports as well. The increase in participants will also allow more detailed analysis and data splits to be produced for those participating.

Matthew Peck, finance director at Mowgli, added: “We recently joined the Coffer Peach Business Tracker to give us clear and authoritative view of market performance. Becoming a partner of the Tracker helps us understand when fluctuations in trade are likely a result of external factors affecting the wider market, and when we need to look closer to home.”

CGA vice president Peter Martin, who established the Tracker, said: “We set out to provide businesses across the out of home eating and drinking sector with the data they need to benchmark their performance, respond to trends and grow their sales. Through both the ups and the downs of pubs, bars and restaurants, the Tracker has served as a reliable and insightful measure of trading patterns, and it will be an important source of intelligence as the sector deals with opportunities and challenges in the years ahead.”

For the companies already contributing data, the Tracker provides an accurate benchmark for their performance against peers. Its like-for-like and year-on-year sales trends are also used by the media, leading analysts and investors to assess market sales and trends. By delivering total sales comparisons, it also measures the impact of new pub, bar and restaurant openings on trading. Data can be split against various criteria—allowing comparisons to be made between sales inside and outside of the M25, for example, or between pubs and restaurants.

The 50 partners on the Coffer Peach Business Tracker are: All Star Lanes, Amber Taverns, Azzurri Restaurants, Bermondsey Pub Company, Bill’s, Bistrot Pierre, Byron, Carluccio’s, Casual Dining Group, Coaching Inns Group, Deltic Group, Downing LLP (investment partner of Antic London), Fazenda, Fuller’s, Gaucho, Giraffe, Gusto, Hall & Woodhouse, Honest Burgers, Laine Pub Co, Le Pain Quotidien, Liberation Group, Living Ventures, Loungers, Marston’s, McMullen & Sons, Mitchells & Butlers, Mowgli, New World Trading Co, Novus, Peach Pub Co, Pizza Express, Pizza Hut, Polpo, Prezzo, Punch Taverns, Revolution Bars Group, Rileys Sports Bars, Spirit Group, Stonegate, Strada, TGI Fridays, The Alchemist, The Restaurant Group, The Snug Bar, Wadworth, Wagamama, Whitbread, YO! Sushi and Young’s.