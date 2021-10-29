Combating Corrosive Costs

Share Tweet Share Email

For hoteliers and restaurant owners the assured availability of hot water is a business critical issue, but one that can quickly become costly for those operating in popular tourist destinations in the southwest, the Welsh coast, the northwest and throughout Scotland. These are all naturally soft water areas which prove highly corrosive to glass-lined vessels typically used in hot water systems. Though less expensive, the shorter life expectancy, with vessels sometimes succumbing in a matter of just months – even with the use of sacrificial anodes – can mean their purchase is a false economy. Particularly as some manufacturers have reduced, or ceased to offer, warranties on glass-lined products installed in these regions.

Far more resistant to these water-side assaults are stainless steel vessels. For buildings with smaller hot water demands, such as boutique hotels and B&Bs, the capital cost can seem prohibitive despite the extended lifespan. The taller the structure, the greater the pressure requirements on the system, for example to deliver strong, hot showers on upper floors. This means the hot water systems typically requires a larger or bespoke tank. This is where higher costs and space limitations prove problematic.

Adveco’s ATSx range of compact stainless steel, high pressure hot water tanks are specifically designed to serve as buffer vessels and indirect hot water calorifiers suitable for use with lower capacity, high pressure commercial applications in soft water areas. With a wide choice of vessels from 200 to 1000 litres all rated to 10 bar as standard, they are by far the most efficient and cost-effective choice for businesses with smaller system demands, ensuring strong hot water supply for years to come.

