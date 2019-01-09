Coming To A Pub Near You – In Dorset

The popular live-theatre-in-pubs group, INNCrowd has announced a new tour of rural pubs in Dorset this February.

In collaboration with the Dorset charity, Artsreach, The INNCrowd will present some free live spoken word performances for pub customers in the rural communities of Melbury Osmond, Marnhull and Stourpaine.

The performance, Jonny Fluffypunk – How I Came to Be Where I Never Was is a story about being the first punk in the village and the only trainspotter in eyeliner; about unrequited love and youth club and John Peel and the forgotten gods of small record shops; about making your own myth and letting go and a million everyday life-changing moments in the back end of nowhere.

Performances will be as follows:

Tuesday 5 February at 8pm – The Sheaf of Arrows, Melbury Osmond

Wednesday 6 February at 8pm – The Blackmore Vale Inn, Marnhull

Wednesday 13 February at 8pm – The White Horse, Stourpaine

Becky Varndell, Marketing & Development Officer for Artsreach said: “This is a lo-fi stand-up spoken word performance and fuses elements of theatre, storytelling, comedy, stand-up poetry and even a bit of ukulele! In taking this unique performance to rural pubs we aim to reach those communities in areas that might not get the chance to see regular theatre in a relaxing, welcoming space.”

INNCrowd has been working for the last few years throughout Kent, Sussex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire to support pubs to host exciting and inspiring spoken word, poetry and storytelling performances, helping to reinforce pubs as central to vibrant rural community life.

Although the performances are free of charge, donations are welcome and anyone wishing to attend should contact the pub direct if they wish to pre-book food:

The Sheaf of Arrows, Melbury Osmond on 01935 83004

The Blackmore Vale Inn, Marnhull on 01258 820701

The White Horse, Stourpaine on 01258 453535

Performances are suitable for anyone who is 16 years old and above.