Commercial Kitchen and Ductwork Cleaning

E & D Ventilation Services has been established since 1996, our Managing Director has 20 years hands on experience and involves himself in the day to day running of the business at all times. Here at E&D Ventilation Cleaning, we have a team that is dedicated to providing 24/7 services to ensure that we have a flexible approach to business and can work around you.

Some of the sectors we work in:

• Restaurants

• Pubs

• Hotels

• Golf Clubs

• Care Homes

• Garden Centres

• Schools / Colleges

• Holiday Parks

• Leisure Centres

Our team of hygiene experts understand how important your kitchen is to you. Everyone who works for us knows to treat your kitchen with the utmost care and respect, cleaning your system to the highest industry standards.

Don’t take our word for it! Here is what one of our many satisfied customers has said:

“E & D Ventilation has carried out my duct cleaning for the last 7 years. They always make a damn good job and carry out their work in a very professional manner and never cut corners. In our line of work we have to trust people and they will open and close sites as not to waste time on people locking up, I sometimes have to force them to have a soft drink from me but they always supply their own. I have to make sure they have a cappuccino when they are here. Eddie thank you and your guys for a great job and look forward to many years to come.”

Colin Wiltshire – Bottelinos restaurants

“For the last 5 years E&D Ventilation has carried out ventilation clean in our main kitchen/ Brasserie kitchen and laundry. Their work has always been of the highest standards, providing an efficient and courteous service.”

Mark Creek – Woolacombe Bay Hotel

Call 0845 072 2997, or visit www.edventilation.co.uk for further details.