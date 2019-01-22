Common Sense with Printed Banners

HFE Signs have received valuable feedback from a number of their regular customers in the Pub & Hotel industry and have decided to share this – given some thought it almost seems common sense once its pointed out!

Putting up a Printed Banner outside your Pub with a Special Offer, a Meal Deal or even a Theme Night works very well but, be careful, its time is limited and this is why – typically a PVC Banner will increase sales and draw in the customers very well for 2 – 3 weeks and then it gradually slopes off and eventually ceases to work.

Why does this happen and what can we do to keep the success levels? People simply get used to seeing the design or the offer and the advert goes stale, the Banner no longer has their attention or the impact it once did. The solution to this problem is to rotate your offers and adverts every 2 – 3 weeks keeping the message fresh, for best results change the complete offer and even the design colours.

To help customers prove how successful this works and to see for themselves HFE are now offering a great deal on Printed Banners – Buy 2 Get 1 FREE! And furthermore, all three banners can be of different designs and you even get FREE UK Delivery!

HFE Signs don’t just print Banners, they also do Pavement Signs, Safety Signs, Printed Flags, Chalkboards and much much more.. Have a look on their website and keep it safe, you will need them one day! www.hfe-signs.co.uk

HFE Signs are a trusted company that have been in business since 1996 – HFE Sign are rated the UK’s No.1 by Trustpilot based upon over 2,500 independent reviews.