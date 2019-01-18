Connectology: Winterhalter Showcases The Latest Connected Dishwashing Technology

Winterhalter stole a march in the ‘connected kitchen’ with the launch of its Connected Wash technology back in 2016, and the company has kept ahead of the field since. The new models on show at the Professional Kitchen Show (PKS) showcase the market-leader’s expertise – both on stand 620 and in the show’s Kitchenology Smart Kitchen feature. “Being first off the block has given us an edge and we’ve learnt a lot in the past two years,” says Paul Crowley, marketing manager. “The latest Connected Wash models are easier to monitor remotely and have very robust connectivity – an issue that had troubled early connected appliance adopters.”

On stand 620 Winterhalter will show its new UC undercounter glasswashers and dishwashers – as well as offering Connected Wash, they have been extensively upgraded to make them even more energy and water efficient, while delivering the best ever wash results. A new smartphone-style touchpad control panel makes them even easier to use, and offers more functions, while the UC warewasher cabinet has been reengineered to give the longest possible service life.

Also on stand will be the company’s latest PT passthrough dishwashers, which include a variety of energy saving features as standard. In addition, Winterhalter is offering the new PT under its innovative Pay Per Wash (PPW) scheme. This allows operators to get a Winterhalter with no upfront costs or capital outlay. They simply pay per wash as they go along, by purchasing ‘wash credits’ online or by phone. PPW includes not only the machine but also service and chemicals – so most of the headaches associated with dishwashing are taken away. All staff have to do is load and unload!

Another stand draw will be the opportunity to meet Glenn Roberts, Winterhalter’s new sales director. One of the foodservice equipment industry’s best known faces, he officially joins Winterhalter on January 1st, so PKS will be the ideal time to catch up with him and find out about his plans for his new role.

Winterhalter will have a selection of models featured in the PKS Kitchenology Smart Kitchen. Here the focus is on how the most innovative products and smart technology are delivering business efficiencies and sustainability.

Winterhalter provides a total solution for warewashing, from pre-sales advice to after-sales service, training and maintenance. Alongside its market-leading dish and glasswashers, the company’s range includes utensil washers, advanced water treatment machines, cleaning chemicals and detergents. For further details, call Winterhalter on 01908 359000, see www.winterhalter.co.uk, or www.winterhalter-scout.biz or email info@winterhalter.co.uk