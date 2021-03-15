ConnectSmart® fromQSR

SR Automations, the leading provider of kitchen automation, guest management, off-premise technolo-gy, and predictive analytics, announced the launch of the ConnectSmart Platform.This move strengthens and simplifies company and product offerings.

The platform effectively combines QSR Automations’ software suite into a single platform:

ConnectSmart Kitchen, industry-leading kitchen display system

ConnectSmart Go, an off-premise order management system

ConnectSmart Host (formerly DineTime), a guest experience, reservation and table management solution

ConnectSmart Insights, a business intelligence tool

ConnectSmart ControlPoint, hardware management software

ConnectSmart Recipes (formerly TeamAssist), a kitchen-integrated recipe viewer

By connecting the back end and integrating these solutions into one operational platform, operators can work with a solution that shares data from all its components and make holistic restaurant decisions in real- time. Flexible APIs and robust integrations allow operators to tailor the platform to their specific needs and focus on what’s most important — the guest experience.