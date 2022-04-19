Conserve Cash and Maximise Sales With Tayto Snacks-the Uk’s No1 Pork Snack Brand

Share Tweet Share Email

“Conserving cash and maximising sales have never been more important to the on-trade! Bar Snacks offer a brilliant opportunity to increase sales through the ‘double whammy’ of generating incremental sales AND boosting dwell time. We know that less than 20% of people regularly buy a snack with a drink and the main reason for not doing so is ‘I just didn’t think about it’1.

Prompting a purchase by displaying snacks prominently and getting staff to offer them, can make all the difference.” explains Matt Smith, Marketing Director for Tayto Group Ltd owners of the UK’s top pork snacks brands – Mr. Porky and Midland Snacks – as well as the award-winning hospitality-exclusive REAL Hand Cooked Crisps.

By not offering a range of premium snacks, pubs could be leaving money on the table as Smith explains, “Our research shows that most people either have no idea what they pay for pub snacks, or expect to pay over £1 a pack, so venues can easily make over 50p profit per pack1. All it takes is for staff to ask “Do you want some snacks with your drinks?”

Snacks also have the potential to increase sales of drinks. Pork scratchings are a great example. The perfect partner to cider, wine, and especially premium beers and lagers, their unique taste balances the sharpness and carbonation of some drinks, while the saltiness enhances the flavour and helps get your thirst on.

Scratchings really are the ULTIMATE PUB SNACK! In a recent poll, they topped the list when 2,000 pubgoers were asked to name their favourite pub snack. This comes as no surprise as 83% of pork snacks are consumed with a drink3. The combination of a pint and scratching has been passed down generations and is fundamental to the Great British pub experience. There really is no matching a scratching!

Premium crisps are another essential bar snack given 82% of pub goers eat them and consumers are willing to pay up to 30% more for premium over standard products. Having products that aren’t available in supermarkets, such as REAL Hand Cooked Crisps, also enables venues to justify their premium pricing.

It’s important to cover a large range of ages and dietary requirements with your snacks offering. Pub goers are more and more conscious about what they – and their families – eat, and many follow a ‘free from’ diet. The premium REAL Hand Cooked Crisps range is gluten free, with no added MSG, suitable for vegetarians and six flavours are suitable for vegans too. Animal Adventures are lightly salted animal-shaped fun snacks from Golden Wonder, they are gluten free with no artificial colours or preservatives, ideal for families with younger children.

Merchandising Tips

Pub consumers look for brands they can trust and it’s important to stock proven sellers! Tayto has a range of award-winning snacks to suit every pub:

Porky Original Scratchings – the No 1 brand from the most recognised name in scratchings and a Great Taste award-winning scratching

Midland Snacks Traditional Scratchings – the No. 2 brand and our best-selling pubcard – is also a Great Taste award-winning hand cooked scratchings using a recipe that has stood the test of time

Porky Crispy Strips – a lighter bite, akin to crispy bacon rind, for those who want all the taste of a scratching but a less hard texture, and another Great Taste award-winner

REAL Hand Cooked Crisps – premium, award-winning, hospitality exclusive crisps with strong flavours and characterful packaging which really stands out and drives sales

Animal Adventures – vegetarian, gluten-free, no added nasties, animal-shaped fun snacks that kids love!

Given that snack sales increase by up to 80% when they are more visible, Tayto provides pub-focused solutions such as eye-catching pubcards for pork scratchings to be hung behind the bar and a range of FREE POS for REAL crisps – available at realcrisps.com/POS

Close the Deal

Snacks offer a simple route to incremental sales – if customers are prompted to buy them with their drinks. Thankfully there are a few simple tips for venues to achieve this: