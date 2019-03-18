Consumer Late Night Leisure Spend Increases By Almost £10 Per Head

The latest Deltic Night Index, released today, reveals that average consumer spend, frequency and duration of late nights out have increased compared to last year. Commissioned by the UK’s leading late night operator The Deltic Group, the Deltic Night Index is a quarterly report that tracks consumer habits relating to the UK’s night time economy.

Average consumer spend this quarter rose 15.5% to £68.68, up from £59.49 last year. This was driven by an 11.7% increase in spend on food (£16.20), a 10.3% increase on in-venue drinks spend (£19.25) and a 32.1% increase in transport spend (£12.02). As well as spending more, consumers are also going out slightly more often and staying out for slightly longer compared to last year – 58.1% of consumers go on a night out at least once a week, and the average night out is now 4 hours 35 minutes.

Looking at consumers attitudes to their local area, the data shows that respondents feel very positively about their local town or city, and the quantity and quality of leisure options available.

When asked how respondents would rate their local town or city for culture and leisure, the response was good: 54.2% rated their typical daytime leisure/activities (including food on the go, bowling, and gyms) as good or amazing – a sentiment felt particularly strongly by the 18-25 year old age bracket (60.1%). The provision of typical evening leisure/ activities (including cinemas and restaurants) is even more popular, with 57.4% citing it as good or amazing. Again, younger respondents (aged 18-21) were more positive here, with almost 7 in 10 (69.0%) agreeing. More than half (50.7%) would rate their local area good or amazing for night time leisure/activities, a figure which rises to 53.1% when looking at those ages 18-55.

The data confirms that Brits are satisfied with the calibre of the leisure options available to them – 68.2% agreed that their local casual dining options are good, while 57.2% and 53.4% said the same about the day and evening, and late-night leisure options respectively.

Analysing the data by time highlights that respondents are most happy with the leisure options available to them between noon and 6pm (70.3%). This satisfaction then declines slightly as the hours go by: 65.1% of consumers said they’re happy with options available between 6pm and 11pm, and just over half (51.2%) are satisfied with the provision of late-night leisure options. This final figure is likely to be linked to the fact that only 57.4% of Brits think their local town or city has enough late-night leisure options available to them, compared to 67.6% believing there are enough casual dining options. This is surprising given the ongoing news of casual dining outlet closures across the UK due to a host of macroeconomic pressures including Brexit, business rates and high rents.

The general positivity around quantity and quality of local leisure contributes to almost 7 in 10 (69.1%) of Brits feeling proud of their local town or city and again 18-25 year olds (73.1%) feel this more strongly than the other age groups. However, more than 40% (40.6%) feel improvements could be made, the most popular of which being to develop transport links (34.6%), and more eating out (22.1%) and leisure (30.2%) options.

Peter Marks, Chief Executive of The Deltic Group commented, “Given the ongoing pressures facing the UK’s retail and leisure industries, it is fantastic – and perhaps surprising – to see that so many Brits feel this positively about their local towns and cities, and the leisure offerings within them.

“If anything, it seems that consumers are looking for even more variety, demonstrating just how important it is for operators to work together with local governments and other stakeholders to enrich our towns and cities by providing a great round-the-clock offer for people to enjoy.”

Other highlights from the report include: