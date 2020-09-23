Contactless, Branded Hotel App For Your Guests – Set Up In Minutes

Vamoos, the App for Hotels, makes it so simple for you to keep your guests, staff, and hotel safe, all while delivering the same magical experience they’re used to with better customer service than ever before.
Through your own, branded hotel app, you will be able to:
– Create a full hotel directory with all the infor- mation your guests need at their fingertips
– Instant message back and forth with guests so reception needn’t be open
– Encourage more bookings for activities, table reservations, tours, and much more
– Accept virtual Do Not Disturb requests which guests can manage themselves
– Share a list of local points of interest that your guests can visit that are open and safe – Allow guests to check themselves in and out remotely
And what’s more, your own app can be set up and shared with guests in just minutes! Don’t believe us? Sign up for your free 1- month trial and see for yourself, and join the hundreds of other hotels around the world who have taken their guest experiences to new heights.
Visit our website on vamoos.com for more information and to sign up, or contact the team on info@vamoos.com.