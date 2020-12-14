Contract Furniture Group to Continue Service During Lockdown

Contract Furniture Group have stated that will still be at the service of customers throughout the cur- rent lockdown.Their sales, manufacturing and logistics teams will all be taking every precaution necessary to reduce and eliminate any risk or spreading Covid, but at the same time they will be working hard to pro- vide their customers with the same high quality service you’ve come to expect from them.
Despite the frustration our whole industry is feeling at the moment, Contract Furniture Group encourage you to seize this opportunity to update, repair or replace décor while you can’t trade; and to support this they are looking at putting finance packages together to spread the investment.
If you do have any questions or queries about Contract Furniture Group’s products or services, stock availability or lead times, terms or available finance options, please don’t hesitate to call.
Most importantly, Contract Furniture Group say they hope you and your loved ones stay safe and well during these unprecedented times.
For further information visit www.contractfurniture.co.uk