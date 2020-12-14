Contract Furniture Group to Continue Service During Lockdown

Contract Furniture Group have stated that will still be at the service of customers throughout the cur- rent lockdown.Their sales, manufacturing and logistics teams will all be taking every precaution necessary to reduce and eliminate any risk or spreading Covid, but at the same time they will be working hard to pro- vide their customers with the same high quality service you’ve come to expect from them.

Despite the frustration our whole industry is feeling at the moment, Contract Furniture Group encourage you to seize this opportunity to update, repair or replace décor while you can’t trade; and to support this they are looking at putting finance packages together to spread the investment.