Coravin® Launches Exclusive Line For Trade Partners, Offering More Pours By The Glass

Share Tweet Share Email

Coravin introduces Coravin Pro® Reserve and Select Kits, compatible with larger capsules to increase profitability for businesses.

London, UK – CORAVIN®, the company behind the world-renowned wine preservation system, today unveils a brand-new line of devices exclusive to trade partners; the Coravin Pro® Reserve and Coravin® Pro Select Kits.

Since launching its first product to consumers in 2011, Coravin® has been revolutionising the way the world drinks wine with its range of pioneering wine preservation systems. Coravin® is now building on its innovative technology to optimise the product and usability for trade venues. The development of the Coravin® Pro Reserve and Select now means that hospitality partners can benefit from 30% more argon per capsule, faster pouring, and reduced wine wastage, ultimately optimising usage within businesses.

Previously, on-trade Coravin® programmes have seen establishments increase fine wine sales by at least 20%, being able to add higher price point wines to their wine by the glass menu as well as reducing wine waste by 100% on all bottles poured by Coravin.

Coravin Pro® Select Kit

Designed with everyday wines in mind, the Select Kit includes the new Pivot™ Pro System which is compatible with all still wine closure types and bottle shapes and hasn’t previously been offered to trade. At £208.33 (excl. VAT), it is an entry point device for establishments looking to increase profitability of their wine menus and reduce wine wastage to 0%. With its unique fast pouring, no time is wasted during crucial business times.

A Pivot™ Stopper is used to replace the cork or screwcap and the Pivot™ Pro device is inserted to access the wine, pressurising the bottle with Argon gas. The Pivot™ Stopper remains on the bottle until it has been used, allowing it to be enjoyed for up to four weeks by customers.

Coravin® Pro Reserve Kit

Fitted with SmartClamps™ for ease of use, the Model Three Pro system includes patented technology to protect wine from oxidation, allowing venues to pour any wine, in any amount, without pulling the cork. The £291.67 (excl. VAT) device works by inserting a needle through the cork and pressurising the bottle with Argon gas. The cork then naturally reseals the bottle allowing the wine to enjoyed for months, or even years, to come, allowing businesses to offer more, higher price point wines by the glass.

The Reserve Kit includes six Screw Cap accessories, unlocking even more wines with the freedom to pour and protect screw cap wines for up to three months.

The Select and Reserve Kits include 12 of the exclusive B2B Coravin Pure™ Argon Professional Capsules, offering 300 pours with Pivot™ Pro, and 240 pours with Model Three Pro. The Capsules can also be purchased separately in sets of 12 for £75 (excl. VAT).

Greg Lambrecht, Inventor and Founder of Coravin says, “Whilst I initially created Coravin with at-home usage in mind, we quickly understood how important Coravin is to our trade partners. We’ve been working hard to develop an exclusive line so we can offer even more wines by the glass with the larger devices and capsules.

As trade begins to return back to normal, we understand the importance of profitability and look forward to supporting our partners with this new offering”.

Zsofia Kiss, Head Sommelier Assistant at 67 Pall Mall says, “67 Pall Mall is really basically built around the Coravin System. We have around 900 wines by the glass, we only use Coravin for everything.”

Andrea Zoggia, Sommelier at Exit Milan says, “Thanks to Coravin, we were able to increase the average revenue of the wine bar because we can offer more important products and, consequently, the customer, attracted by this offer, decides to enjoy a new experience, thus increasing the average takings for the sale of wines by the glass.”

Matthieu Plantier, Head Sommelier at Restaurant Pages Paris says, “The main advantage of the Coravin system is of course in terms of turnover. Selling by the glass can make a big difference compare to selling by the bottle.”

The Coravin® Pro Reserve Kit, Select Kit, and Coravin Pure™ Argon Professional Capsules are available to purchase at coravin.co.uk from 3rd May with a business partner account.

For more information, visit https://www.coravin.co.uk/en-GB/hospitality