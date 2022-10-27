Coravin Trade Exclusive Promotion

Share Tweet Share Email

As we head into the festive season, maximising profitability while delivering an excellent guest experience becomes ever more critical across the trade.

To help the trade deliver against this objective, Coravin, global leaders in wine preservation, are running a trade exclusive promotion during October offering 30% off their latest innovation – Coravin Sparkling™.

Coravin Sparkling™ is the first preservation system to perfectly preserve the crisp flavour and effervescence of sparkling wines for up to 4 weeks. The portable format is highly convenient and easy to use, while the unique universal Coravin Sparkling™ Stoppers fit all half, standard, and magnum bottles.



Anne Roque, Coravin UK Sales Manager comments,

“Coravin Sparkling™ offers a unique opportunity for bars and restaurants to increase their sparkling wine by the glass menu, while eliminating the risk of wastage. The Sparkling wine category is typically one of the most challenging for the trade, due to the high stock cost and short shelf live after opening a bottle. We have a wide range of customers using Coravin Sparkling™, from fine dining restaurants offering super premium Champagnes by the glass, to traditional pubs who rely on the system to reduce wastage”.

Katie Warren, Coravin Marketing Manager adds, “Recent case studies across the UK have shown us that consumers really engage with an extensive menu of sparkling wines by the glass. We fully expect this trend to intensify as we head into the festive season.”

The promotion ends on October 31st, please visit trade.coravin.com/en-GB or contact sales_eu@coravin.com for more details.