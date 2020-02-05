Cornish Rock Gin

The whole idea of Rock Gin was dreamed up while walking our dog, Blue, on Rock Beach. We then named our still Bonanza Boy after our favourite racehorse and now he has now produced a stable of five fabulous gins and to add to the stable, Rock Distillery has produced two amazing rums.

We made our Original Rock Gin, which is a smooth dry clear gin with a great lingering taste. We then progressed onto our Pink Rock Gin which is a very dry gin enhanced by red champagne grapes grown for us by our friends at the Pierre Gobillard champagne house in Hautvilliers. Next came our Cornish Gold Rock Gin this being a real gin drinkers tipple as it is very dry and peppery but still smooth and makes the perfect “Dry Martini”. Then along came our Rock Blue Angel Gin which again is a wonderful smooth dry gin with Blue Gardenia flower and grains of paradise which seem to enrich the other botanicals in the gin. Finally we made Rock Orange Sunset, which has a truly orange tang to it which develops more with the addition of tonic.

Visit www.rockgincornish.com, call 01208 851 718 or see us on stand I9.