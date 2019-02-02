Cornwall Waste Solutions – “Providing A Different Opportunity”

Waste Disposal, recycling and the general managing of waste is an ever increasing complicated issue. New legislations, regulations and environmental responsibilities all increase the labour. The result is that you spend more time, money and manpower ensuring that you fulfil your obligations.

There is an easier way. Cornwall Waste Solutions can deliver a cost-effective solution that meets your complete waste management needs.

Does your waste contractor support your business to help reduce costs, bring innovation, communicate effectively, respond to your needs, appreciate your business?

•Is your waste management invoice value for money?

•Is there value in your waste?

•When was the last time your waste contractor brought innovation to save you costs?

•Is your waste contractor interested in your business?

•When did you last market test your waste charges?

•Do you feel valued to your waste contractor?

• Can you get revenue for your waste streams, rather than costs?

We will, a different opportunity for our partners…visit us on stand G39