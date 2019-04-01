Corrie’s Rovers Return Set To Become A Wetherspoon

The world’s most famous pub may be set to become a Wetherspoon.

Following the introduction of Costa Coffee to Britain’s favourite soap, the Rovers return which has changed hands several times in recent years looks set for a complete makeover and join Weatherspoon’s “growing estate”.

Friday’s April 12 Episode will feature Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin hold a Brexit meeting in the pub with leading Brexiteers Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg all agreeing to take part, as will “Pub Landlord” Al Murray who has agreed to be landlord for the night.

According to cast members guests will enjoy a “lively debate” with the soaps “academic” Ken Barlow.

An insider said “ I’m not too sure about changing one of Britain’s best loved pubs, but we have to move with the times, and having such topical guests with give the show a massive boost”.