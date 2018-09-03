Costa Coffee For Pubs?

The recent deal to sell Costa coffee chain to Coca-Cola could result in Costa Coffee being available “in vending machines, hotels, restaurants, pubs, cafes”, similar to the way it is currently available in motorway service stations and petrol stations

Whitbread, the beverage giant’s owner, agreed a deal to sell the Costa Coffee chain to Coca-Cola for £3.9billion last week.

Chief executive of Whitbread, Alison Brittain, told the BBC’s Today programme that “you could see Costa absolutely everywhere” in future.

She said this could be “in vending machines, hotels, restaurants, pubs, cafes – in all the places you see Coke today”.

In addition, she added that she thought Coca-Cola would use Costa to create “ready to drink, cold brew coffees” – something the chain currently sells in its stores.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at shopping insight firm Kantar Worldpanel explained: “This offers intriguing possibilities for the Costa name to appear in new formats, such as chilled variants, and reach a wider audience through Coca-Cola’s well-established distribution network.”

The coffee chain has also promised to recycle as many coffee cups as it sells by 2020, in an effort to slash the number sent to landfill sites.