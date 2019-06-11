Could You Have Rights to a Reserved .uk Domain?

If you own a .co.uk, .org.uk, .me.uk, .net.uk, .plc.uk, or .ltd.uk you could have a matching .uk domain reserved. This means that if you own yourwebsite.co.uk, the equivalent .uk domain, so yourwebsite.uk, may have been reserved for you to register.

The clock is ticking however, as the deadline to register these reserved domains is 25 June 2019. From 1 July 2019, any unregistered .uk domains will become available for anyone to register, on a first come, first served basis.

It’s quick and easy to check if you have the rights to a reserved .uk domain, simply head to www.theukdomain.uk/view and enter your domain name into the search box. If you do have a reserved domain you’d like to register, just contact your registrar (the person or company you used to register your domain with).

You don’t have to register your reserved .uk domain name, it’s entirely up to you. You may wish to consider registering the .uk equivalent to prevent other businesses or competitors registering it. A simple solution of redirecting your .uk domain to your existing website helps prevent potential customers from landing on a competing website. You could even choose to use the .uk to host promotional or event landing pages.

Time is running out to register these .uk domains, so make sure you take a few minutes today to check and see if you have the rights to a reserved .uk. You can simply search on www.theukdomain.uk/view. Remember, no claim. No domain.

If you’d like to find out more, contact your registrar directly or talk to the Nominet team via phone: +44 (0)1865 332244 or email: nominet@nominet.uk.