Craft Guild Of Chefs To Cook Up A Culinary Treat At Ceda Conference

Ceda are delighted to announce that the Craft Guild of Chefs will be designing and producing the meal for the Gala Dinner at the 2019 ceda Conference!

For the last three years, the leading chefs’ association have prepared the dinner for the Thursday evening meal at the annual ceda event and it has always been well received by the attendees of the informal networking dinner. It started as a way of demonstrating ceda’s collaboration with other industry bodies and associations and has blossomed into an annual occurrence.

This year, in a break with tradition, the Craft Guild of Chefs are designing and creating the menu for the Friday night Gala Dinner & Grand Prix Awards – headed up by chef Alan Paton.

Alan is a well-known figure in the industry and an active committee member of the Craft Guild of Chefs and of The Master Chefs of Great Britain and works with Springboard Futurechef. Using his 30 plus years of experience he loves mentoring and bringing on the next generation of chefs. Outside of this he runs his own chef consultant company Paton & Co.

Alan has been involved with the preparation of the Thursday night dinner at the ceda Conference for the last four years. This year he will lead a team made up of James Carn, Michael Eyre, Tracy Pereira and Matt Wilby.

ceda Director General, Adam Mason, is looking forward to seeing what Alan and his team produce. He said, “I’m delighted that we are continuing our strong relationship with the Craft Guild of Chefs at this year’s Conference. We have been treated to some outstanding experiences over the last couple of years and I have no doubt that we are in for a culinary treat once again in 2019. The Thursday night dinner is traditionally a more relaxed and informal affair and the food and menus that the Chefs have created has reflected this perfectly. Alan and the team will have full control over the design and delivery of the more formal Gala Dinner menu and I’m excited to see what is delivered on the night.”