Craft Union Pub Company Opens 300th Pub

Craft Union Pub Company is celebrating an important milestone with the opening of its 300th pub, The Tivoli Tavern in Grimsby.

The Tivoli Tavern re-opened its doors following a significant £130,000 refurbishment project. The pub is now being operated by long-term staff member, Marie Moran, who has worked behind the bar for more than 20 years.

Craft Union opened its first pub in May 2015. While its roots are in the north of England, it has now opened pubs in locations such as Devon, Cornwall, East Anglia, Kent, the Isle of Wight and London.

“We are very excited to have opened our 300th refurbished pub, which marks a significant milestone in our exciting growth journey,” says Frazer Grimbleby, operations director of Craft Union Pub Company. “Every decision we make, we do so with the community and our operators at the forefront of our minds, and that’s why Craft Union is such a success story. We are so passionate about running pubs that cater for the whole community and we work hard to truly understand what each community needs.”

Marie said: “When I first met with the company I was so happy to hear they were genuinely planning to maintain the pub’s community feel which all our customers love. The opportunity to become operator came out of the blue. I’ve only ever worked behind the bar but I know this pub inside out and the support I’ve had from Craft Union is incredible. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”