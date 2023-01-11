Create a Co-ordinated Look with Cost-Effective Furniture Packages

Share Tweet Share Email

Choosing individual pieces of furniture that complement both each other and your existing space can be tricky, time-consuming and sometimes expensive. That’s why at Trent Furniture, we offer furniture packages designed to give you the perfect seating arrangement for your venue at great prices.

With 20 Mates Chairs, 20 button top Small Wooden Stools and 10 cast iron Girlshead Tables included, our Pub Furniture Package is the ultimate hassle-free way to refresh your traditional pub furniture while making significant savings. For more contemporary venues our Bar Furniture Package includes three of our popular Shaker Poseur Tables, perfectly paired with 12 upholstered Tall Boston Bar Stools. For diners, our American Diner Package offers amazing savings on our fun and durable faux red and white leather American Diner range, with 10 Vista Tables and 40 American Diner Chairs.

Trent’s bar and pub furniture packages are available in light oak, dark oak and walnut finishes, with an optional upholstery upgrade. We’re also happy to discuss any small tweaks you may wish to make to your package order. To find out the latest on these great deals, please visit www.trentfurniture.co.uk or give us a call on 0116 4735 938.