, Create a Cosy Feel with Upholstered Seating from Trent Furniture

Leather sofas, fully upholstered chairs and padded bar stools don’t just make your restaurant or bar area look welcoming, they offer a relaxing environment for guests to unwind in.

For any hospitality setting practicality is as important as looks.That’s why our fully upholstered furniture, like our versatile and stylish Abbruzzo chair, is made from contract grade foam and sturdy wooden frames.The Abruzzo chair is available in Brown Faux Leather, Mulberry, Mink or Carbon Chenille and checked Autumn and Cappuccino options.

Choosing a mix of different seating options is an easy way to create a convivial atmosphere and furnish every available nook and cranny. Bar stools are a great option for corners and awkward spaces, while leather or faux leather sofas like our popular Manhattan style create a focal point for friends to gather.