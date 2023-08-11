Create A Retro Cool Space with Stylish Seating from Trent Furniture

Share Tweet Share Email

If you’re looking to update your café, bar, hotel or restaurant’s chairs with comfortable yet chic vintage-inspired seating that’s built to last, look no further than Trent Furniture’s stylish and cost-effective range.

Available in goes-with-anything tan or fossil suede upholstery, our Cologne Chair makes a retro style statement while its supportive back and arm rests make it perfect for unwinding with a drink at the end of the day. It can be supplied with its strong black steel legs attached for a nominal charge, but if it ordered separately, it’s a simple process to screw them in.

Alternatively, the Stockholm Armchair makes a for a showstopping feature in your lobby or waiting area. Upholstered in a versatile golden tan suede finish with stitching detail, it pairs perfectly with the Stockholm Two Seater to create an atmosphere of understated luxury.

Carrying on the theme to your bar area, the Dusseldorf Hairpin Stool exudes retro industrial cool with its sturdy statement legs and comfortable padded seat in tan suede upholstery. To add extra interest, why not pair any of these seating options with the Bauhaus-inspired Munich Retro Chair, which is available in tan or fossil, or the vintage industrial good looks of the Bavaria Chair which features detailed stitching in golden tan?

Whichever combination of seating you choose to create your own unique space, you can rest assured your stylish new chairs will last for years to come. All options are made using high density PU foam for comfort and durability and crib 5 fabric to meet UK standards for contract grade furniture. These chairs also feature the heavy-duty steel legs and frames that are necessary for a hospitality setting.

To find out more about Trent Furniture’s great range of stylish and durable range of retro-inspired contemporary seating, please call us on 0116 2989 927 or fill in our contact form at www.trentfurniture.co.uk