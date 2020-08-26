, Create a Unique Brand Identity and Enhance your Customers’ Experience with Ambimedia Audiovisual Solutions

Ambimedia Ltd are working hard to provide our clients with audiovisual solutions which allows them to adapt to future needs, in the wake of the recent pandemic. Our Certified Technology Specialists have been working closely with manufactures to develop our product range in order to meet changing demands.

ENHANCING OUTDOOR SPACES

In order to enhance outdoor areas in pubs and restaurants, we have provided solutions including outdoor high brightness TV’s, outdoor sound sys- tems and extended WIFI and CCTV networks. Whilst the future of how venues can operate indoors is unknown, enhancing outdoor spaces has been a key area of growth within the industry.

HAND SANITISERS WITH BUILT IN DIGITAL SIGNAGE DISPLAYS

Most venues which you visit these days have hand sanitiser stations as you enter the building and we have gone one step further, providing digital signage displays within the hand sanitiser stations allowing venues to provide information to customers in addi- tion to product advertising.

DIGITAL MENUBOARDS & DIGITAL SIGNAGE

Our award winning digital menuboard solution allows customers to instantly manage content on