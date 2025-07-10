Cutting-Edge Tools For Kitchen Sustainability

Share Post Share Email

‘Kitchen waste’ probably conjures images of spoiled ingredients or leftover meal scraps – but when it comes to sustainability, these are not the only forms of waste that matter. Innovations like the Speedwrap Pro are at the cutting edge of catering sustainability, offering solutions that are smart for the kitchen and smart for the planet.

The Speedwrap Pro is a film, foil and parchment dispenser that uses refill rolls that do not require plastic adapters. These refill rolls are fully recyclable after use, meaning they add up to significant plastic savings over their lifespan. For example, the design can potentially save a large catering business 54kg of plastic over a year – enough to reach a height of 351m if the adapters were stacked on top of each other.

Further environmental benefits are gained through the Speedwrap Pro’s eco-smart construction. Manufactured at our UK facility, which now runs on 97% renewable energy, this innovation delivers high performance with low carbon emissions. Prowrap has partnered with a British injection-moulding company to optimise production and move dispenser assembly in-house, which has reduced its CO2 emissions by 16,150kg per year – the same as planting 8,000 trees.

What’s more, Prowrap has launched a dispenser recycling scheme to tackle waste far beyond the lifespan of its product. This industry-first scheme sees Prowrap collect old or broken dispensers of any brand, which are recycled and used to create other dispensers and components across the Prowrap Group range. This keeps their materials in use and contributes to the circular economy.

Through the Speedwrap Pro, Prowrap is supporting businesses to think differently about their materials, supply chains and lifecycle impact.

With smart design and a greener value chain, this innovation is helping professional kitchens do more with less – creating less waste for a healthier planet.

Visit www.prowrap.co.uk for details.