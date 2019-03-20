Cyrus Todiwala Becomes An Ocean Ambassador For The Marine Conservation Society

Celebrated chef, restaurateur and media personality will help promote sustainable seafood

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) says it’s delighted to welcome celebrity chef, Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL, as the charity’s latest Ocean Ambassador.

A highly respected restaurateur and sustainability campaigner, Cyrus is Chef Patron of Café Spice Namaste in the City of London, as well as Mr Todiwala’s Kitchen at the Hilton, London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5 and at the just opened Lincoln Plaza, London.

Cyrus is also known as one half of the BBC2 series ‘The Incredible Spice Men’ and appears regularly on BBC Saturday Kitchen and the BBC Food Programme. Cyrus has been no stranger to MCS, or seafood, since he unveiled a one-off menu based on British seasonal and sustainable seafood at an event to help raise funds for the charity.

MCS Ocean Ambassadors play a leading role in promoting MCS to their wider networks and include Dragon Den’s Deborah Meaden, TV naturalist Chris Packham, Olympic swimming medalist Sharron Davies MBE, adventurer, New York Times bestselling author and TV presenter, Simon Reeve and Welsh naturalist and broadcaster Iolo Williams.

Cyrus may be a top chef, but he’s no stranger to marine conservation: “I have been involved in the area of marine conservation since 1983 when I worked with the Government of Goa on a number of environmental initiatives, including helping to achieve protected status for turtles and dugongs. This led to my appointment as Honorary Wildlife Warden for the State of Goa.

“I have always been very aware of the environmental challenges and difficulties such as over-fishing in India and elsewhere, and I truly believe that education is key to conservation. We have to make more people aware of the need to protect our natural resources, and this includes encouraging people to choose sustainable sources of seafood. It is therefore a privilege to become an Ocean Ambassador for the Marine Conservation Society and I look forward to working with them and championing the excellent work that they do.”

Nicola Greaves, MCS Head of Marketing, says MCS Ocean Ambassadors are people passionate about all aspects of the marine environment: “We’re delighted that Cyrus is joining us. Much of our work is centred around fisheries and aquaculture and the increasing need to only choose seafood from sustainable sources. Cyrus is our first Ocean Ambassador chef and his amazing knowledge of fish from catching to cooking and his reputation as a restaurateur is a fantastic opportunity for MCS.”

Cyrus says he feels extremely strongly about safeguarding the marine resources of Britain: “In the UK, like in several countries, people get addicted to certain kinds of fish only and will not deviate to trying other equally great fish. This puts serious pressures on certain species. It’s one reason why we must, as an island nation, support our fisher-folk and also ensure that we take precautions to leave a good legacy behind with an abundance of fish for an ever-increasing fish loving population. Therefore, practicing sustainability is the key and the more we are conscious the better it is for everyone.”